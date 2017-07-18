International Zine Month 2017 Day 18: A Whole New Distro

Order from a different zine distro than normal

Hello, zine friends! It’s time to get those monies out to order some zines from a distro different to normal. It’s been a while since I’ve ordered from a distro, so I don’t really know if I have a ‘normal’ as such. Sticky is my usual for in-person…

Anyway, I’m ordering from Sober Bob Monthly!

Technically I think Sober Bob’s is a zine shop rather than a distro, but if I’m going to break my ‘no spending until after the move’ rule, then I’m going to go for a little somethin’ somethin’ that I’ve had my eye on for a while. That covers a lot of things, but Sober Bob also has a few things on sale as well, so it’s my lucky day.

What are you ordering today?

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

