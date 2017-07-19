International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 19: Zine Shop Appreciation Day!

Zine Shop Appreciation Day!

Hello zine friends! Today it’s time to show our appreciation for zine shops!

Okay, so I’m not the authority on this, but I have given it a think. Yesterday we ordered from a different zine distro than normal, and today we’re appreciating zine shops. So what’s the difference?

I’m thinking distros have a large variety of zines whereas shops sell one person’s zine? As in my Etsy is my zine shop, but I’m not a distro because I only sell my own zines…

I could be overthinking things – I’m very good at overthinking – but that’s what I’m going to go with.

So if you have a zine shop rather than a distro – be it on Etsy, Big Cartel, somewhere else, or self-hosted – share it loud and proud in the comments! I want more zine spaces to share on my Zine Resources page. 🙂

