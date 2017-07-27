International Zine Month 2017 Day 27: Collab It Up

Submit something to a compilation zine

Hello, zine friends! Today we’re joining in with yet another zine tradition: the collab zine.

Sending in your writing, art, etc can be a fun and easy way to get to know other zinemakers and become part of various zine communities. I haven’t submitted to much lately, but I’ve always loved the process.

If you’re stuck for options, you can check out the calls for submissions category here on the blog to see what’s open for your glorious submissions. There’s also the calls for submissions section of the new We Make Zines website and the community board at Pen Fight distro that also includes calls.

(And if you don’t find a call that fits with something you’d like to make – start one!)

That’s me for now. Back soon with a zine review!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements