International Zine Month 2017 Day 26: Zine Teacher

Teach a friend or family member about zines

Check, check, check. Hahaha. Funnily enough, I got so excited about zines years back that I actually held a few ‘zine Sundays’ with a group of friends and introduced them to the whole shebang. We even had a few zinemaking days thrown in there as well.

So I guess you could say that I’ve taught everyone I’m comfortable teaching about zines.

Spread a little sunshine, right?

I’d like to think that this site is also a good space for teaching in a more general way. That it’s here and will always be here for people to go through to learn and maybe get a little inspiration. ^_^

That’s me for the day. I’ll be back tomorrow with IZM day 27 and a zine review.

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

