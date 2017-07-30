International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 30: Zine Reads

NyxLeave a comment

Read some zines!

Hello, zine friends! International Zine Month is coming to an end, and what a month it has been! Today our activity of the day is a fun and simple one that brings us back to the core of what we’re celebrating this month.

In all my house packing, I have made sure to set aside a stack of zines to make sure that I have plenty of zines to read through the transition. Today I will be taking a breath to relax and enjoy some wonderful zines.

I hope you will, too!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital
*@dre
*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

