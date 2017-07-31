International Zine Month 2017 Day 31: HallowZINE

Remember zines and zinesters that are no longer with us

Hello, zine friends! International Zine Month comes to an end, and what a month it has been.

We end July on a sombre note by remembering what has been and gone, and those zinemakers who have gone before us.

I’m still a bit of a baby in the zine world, so I don’t know any zinemakers who have passed. Not personally, anyway. However, I have come across many zine websites no longer operating, zine reviewers who no longer review, and zines that are only ‘out there’ in zine collections. They always make me wish I could have been doing this at a time when they were still going.

To all and everyone who have gone before, I raise my glass and tip my hat.

I also tip my hat to everyone who has joined me this month for International Zine Month. It’s been a wonderful, busy month, and I hope you all have enjoyed it.

