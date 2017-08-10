Birthday Giveaway!

Thursdays are usually review days here at SGZ, but this Thursday is a little bit special (if I do say so myself). It’s my birthday!

Instead of today’s review, I decided to put up a giveaway! I wasn’t sure what I wanted to give away, as I’ve had big trades and sold zines for a while now. Would my zines be a good prize. However, I remembered that there’s something I don’t talk about very much here…

My book! This is actually one of my books, but it’s the best one of the lot (I reckon). I’ve decided to give away one signed copy of this – and everyone worldwide is eligible! Geo-restrictions do not apply here, my friends. 🙂 So if you’d like to know what the book is all about, you can click here. If you’d like to enter to win a signed copy, follow on below…

**If the Rafflecopter widget doesn’t work – and I suspect it won’t because WordPress doesn’t play nice with scripts – then you can CLICK HERE to enter**

