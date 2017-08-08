Woooooo. Wow do I feel like things are chaotic right now. They probably aren’t as much as I think, but it’s hard to see the forest for the trees at the moment. What do I love most when things are feeling chaotic? Lists!

Here’s what’s happening, what my plans are, so on and so forth as they stand right now:

*I won’t be reviewing zines this week. I hate to do it, but my birthday is the 10th, which is Thursday, when I usually put up a review, so on and so forth. With everything going on, I’d really love to relax and not have to think about anything on the day. However…

*There will be a bit of a birthday giveaway to make up for it. ^_^

*I still don’t quite have a move date. The short story is there are a number of things that have to happen in order (A means B can happen, which then means C can happen) before we can move, which is why things keep being moved around and are confusing. Add in a little dispute as well, and not stressing is becoming increasingly difficult. That being said…

*I’ll be setting up my new post box next week! My current post office box is still good for this week and probably next (depending on where you’re sending from – US has been good for within two weeks, within Aus – well you know what a crap shoot that is), but if you send to 786 after that, you may hit the mail redirect stream. That should definitely be fine as well, but it may add some time onto things. If you’re at all doubtful, you can always email me or wait until the new address is up here on the blog.

Oh! I nearly forgot! My goodness, where has my mind gone…

*Don’t Call Me Cupcake 8 will launch next week, ink willing. It’s all about brains and moving house. With some weird things thrown in. And…

*Paper Currency will launch next week! I wanted to wait until I had the new post box for this one, so I am very sorry to everyone who is waiting for it. I am so, so, so excited, though! So much to enjoy along with zine reviews, and a gorgeous cover by Queer Content as well. SO EXCITED.

That’s me for now. Be sure to come back Thursday (or Wednesday, depending on your time zone) to check out the giveaway!

