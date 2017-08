As the chaos of the house move increases, I will be closing the Sea Green Zines Etsy shop from September 1st to September 10th so I can finally pack up my zines and mail stuff. If you want to get in any orders before September, now’s the time to do it!

Remember that September 1st my time is Australian time, so it will be closing sometime during the day on August 31st for US zine friends!

