New Zine Announcement: Intimacies 1 & 2

Intimacies Vol 1 & Vol 2

Available at Big Cartel | Intimacies Tumblr

I grew up on romcoms, Sweet Valley High, and friends who rotated merrily through a carousel of crushes. I grew up Muslim, sheltered, and shy. I was taught to see kissing and dating and sex and all the acts that came attached as rites of passage, and it seemed everyone else was breezing through them while I graduated high school and college, got my first job, and then my second, saw birthday after birthday pass wondering, “Is something wrong with me? Am I being left behind?“

This zine explores my journey with physical intimacy, touch, and sex through thirty something short essays of varying length. Volume 1’s first section spans years, moments where I questioned and struggled with the concept of intimacy, grew and unlearned, felt sadness, loneliness, angst, anger, suspicion, fatigue, yearning. The second section explores the beginning of things starting to change, to make more sense, to become queerer, where I started being able to find ways to be intimate outside of the scripts that always excluded me.

It took me a long time to understand I was angry at the smallness of sex, or sex as I was taught to know it – the rigidity, the binary nature, the heteronormativity, the schedule we’re all meant to follow, the judgment and shame and guilt, the divisions between the romantic, the platonic, and the sexual. I tried to shake it off, focused on owning my own story and my own body, on learning myself out of the shadow of “sex”. Of course, with hindsight working how it does, I didn’t know then that what I was doing was also making myself ready to engage with physical intimacy on my own terms.

This zine explores my journey with physical intimacy, touch, and sex through thirty something short essays of varying length. Volume 2 mostly covers a three month period that starts with a few significant and altering conversations, followed by experiences of navigating physical intimacy and how it folded in with the stories I wanted to have in my life — a series of many firsts in all shapes.

