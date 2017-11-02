ZineWriMo Side Note: So What’s a Media Box?

Hello, zine friends!

I’m popping in a little early today with an extra post to explain something a few people asked me about. On day 11 for the daily activities the activity is to make a media box. Inquiring minds want to know:

What’s a Media Box?

A media box doesn’t have to be a box. Basically, it’s a place to keep all the cut and paste bits and pieces that go with and inspire your zine creating. You may keep…

Washi tape

Stickers

Magazine/Newspaper Clippings

Die Cuts

Or all matter of things that you use in creating your zines, collages, mail art, so on and so forth.

You can even use those things to decorate whatever container you use to hold those things.

I hope that answers the question. 🙂 I’ll be back in a few with today’s prompt as well as today’s zine review!

Advertisements