#ZineWriMo Day 15 – Halfway Point! Your Day, Your Way

Nyx

Happy halfway point!

I don’t know about you, but I am definitely feeling the halfway point. What a busy month! Three of my goals are in progress and one is done. I haven’t moved on to the bonus round, but I’m already happy with how far I’ve come.

Today for the halfway point, it’s up to you to choose what to do.

I had a lot of errands and such today, but I decided to use my zine time writing out pieces for Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9. I’ve had a bad case of doubts lately, but I’m trying to write my way through it.

What did you do with your day?

