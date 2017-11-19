ZineWriMo Days 18 & 19

Hello, zine friends! I hope you are having a lovely weekend. It’s turned out to be a little bit toasty in my world bubble, but after a lot of rain, I am happy to have it.

Alas, I just couldn’t summon the energy to put together a ‘make a zine’ kit last night. Not when my office was ‘in transition’…

It’s slightly less messy today, and I actually have my computer set back up, but I am typing this with my back to all the mess. Haha. The way I had things just wasn’t working, so what’s a person to do other than rearrange the furniture?

I did get back on the ZineWriMo track today.

Day 18: Create a Make a Zine Kit

Yay! A little kit with stickers, washi tape, die cuts, a mini-zine blank, and my mini-zine about zines: What’s All This Then? Ideally I’d like to put a small pencil or sharpie in there as well, but if I’m going to mail this, that makes it immediately more complicated (aka expensive). But I think this could be a fun place to start.

Day 19: Make a Fanzine

Fanzine! This isn’t actually a finished zine thanks to time and energy levels, but I did make a collage and whip it into shape for a fanzine cover. I thought about making a mini-zine, but I have so much to say about this show that I wouldn’t know how to squish it all down for a mini.

Why are there two? I haven’t yet sorted out whether I like it more in black and white or in colour. Thoughts?

That’s me for today. I will be back with Happy Mail and more ZineWrimo goodness.

