ZineWriMo Day 22: Work In Progress Wednesday

Hello, zine friends! A bit of a late post for me today, but that’s because today’s prompt is to work on zines in progress, and I have been working hard all day! It feels good to make progress on these zines after feeling creatively blocked for quite a while.

Checking back in with my goals:

*Complete ZineWriMo – don’t miss any days

*Complete all ZineWriMo mini-zines

* Complete mini-zines: Little Reminders 2, Little Reminders 3

* Complete all writing for Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9

Bonus round:

*Complete Dear Anonymous 7

* Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9 (just the proof copy to take care of)

*Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9.5 (in progress – nearly there)

I also finished up Missives From Murray Bridge 3! I wanted to finish Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9.5 today, but I didn’t quite get through all the bits and pieces.

How’d you go with things today? Did you get into any zine goodness? Let me know in the comments.

Advertisements