Calls for Submissions

Swerve Zine Library Call for Zine Submissions

NyxLeave a comment

SWERVE ZINE LIBRARY IS A TRAVELING COLLECTION OF ZINES. Prose, poetry, short stories, comics, art, collage — It’s all here. Swerve travels around the city and hunkers down for a week to a month at a time at select venues. Want to track SZL? Check for updates here or follow the tag #swervezinelibrary.

ZINES ARE NOT TO LEAVE THE PREMISES. If you love a zine we highly suggest finding the artist on social media and showing your support by purchasing their publication. While we ask that you take nothing home with you, you are welcome to add your own zine to the collection.

SWERVE IS ALWAYS TAKING ZINE SUBMISSIONS. If you’d like to be featured in the library, post your creations to Kate Berwanger / PO Box 20233 / Seattle, WA 98102. Or track down SZL and deposit your zine directly.

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s