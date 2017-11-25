zinewrimo

#ZineWriMo Day 25: Stockpile Zine Parts

NyxLeave a comment

Hello, zine friends. I hope your weekend is going well or is off to a good start depending on your time zone.

Today’s zine task is one sorely needed one on my part. I’m definitely one for stockpiling zine parts.

I like stockpiling parts. Taking an afternoon to cut out cupcakes, cut embroidery thread to the right length, fold zines. I put on some music or a show I like, and the whole thing becomes less of a task and more of a nice, calm way to spend a few hours.

It’s entirely possible that this sort of thing isn’t useful to you. But if it is, let me know in the comments what zine parts you stockpile.

