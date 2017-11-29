Happy Mail… Wednesday? You Bet It Is

Helloooooooooo zine friends! It is Happy Mail Monday on Wednesday because sometimes life feels awful, and we get caught up in that feeling and all the ‘stuff’ and forget about what we love. But then sometimes we remember, we smile, and we get back to the being of being.

That was a really long intro, but it’s been a hell of a week, and it’s barely halfway over, so there we are. And here we go with that snail maily goodness.

It boggles my mind that there is so much talent in this one person! Hollie’s art style cheers me up when I am feeling blue, and oh, the glorious happy mail! Hollie even sent along a beautiful blue bracelet. I love it so much! Also, I do believe this is a copy of Hollie’s very first A5 sized zine. I’m looking forward to checking it out.

Due to my delay in posting, I received a double dose of Sober Bob awesomeness. Woo! I am so into Bob’s free zine $50 minimum. It’s one of those zines I’ll keep with me until the moment I’m able to sit down and read it. The one before last came with a bogan (Australian red neck – sort of) scavenger hunt that I nearly started playing today before I realised I left the list as home. (SIGH)

Sober Bob also teams up with Wolfram to make awesome stickers – and they sent me some! Love it!

These zines get a big fist bump to the sky in celebration of their arrival. They’re a trade from Izalixe Straightheart all the way over in Canada. There were address hiccups and returns to sender, but we finally made the trade! Woohoo! I’m so looking forward to reading these.

Last but not least, we have some mystery mail from New York state that, frankly, I’m surprised made it through customs. The zine is the package in it’s a zine with the sides shut by small adhesive strips, and inside there is a small… single frame of a film strip? (I know. I’m regretting not taking a pic when I had the light.) It’s in a small metal frame, so… colour me impressed that customs don’t even appear to have opened it.

Anyway, there’s no note or anything that I’ve been able to find yet, so I’m not sure who it’s from, if they want a review or… But thanks for the cool zine plus extra cool film thingy. 🙂

That is the gorgeous mail for the week (and a couple days). I am so grateful to have such amazing envies of goodness in my life – especially during the times when my life feels a bit awful. Thank you to everyone who takes the time and the postage to send some sunshine my way. My best wishes to you all!

That’s me for today. Until next time…

