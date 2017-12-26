Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday (on Tuesday): Boxing Day Edition

NyxLeave a comment

Hello, zine friends!

Whether you are celebrating or not celebrating, I hope the start to your week was wonderful and filled with good things. I spent my day brainstorming and then watching 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Not too shabby.

I didn’t think that any mail would come through in the days leading up to Christmas, but lo and behold! Magnificent happy mail, my friends. Wonderful, lovely, complete surprise happy mail. I love it.

Okay, I tell a smidge of a lie in that this package of zine bliss was expected, but I didn’t know it was going to be zines! Oh, the zine love. This pack of zines from Mel at Swap-Bot were – you guessed it – part of a swap. I do profess my love for zines on my profile there, and it was so lovely to see these in the mail. Thank you so much to Mel for being such a great swapping partner.

Another surprise! I didn’t know what to make of this lovely parcel in my postbox, and it turned out to be one of the top combos out there – zines and washi tape! Love it! This pile of happiness came from Debbie Ann who will be leaving our sunny shores and thought I might like some goodies. That I certainly do, Debbie. Thank you so much for your generosity, and best wishes for your adventures outside Australia.

That’s me for today. It’s a toasty one here in the Bridge of Murray, and I’m trying to stay cool in my little office space.

I truly wish you all the best in this, a season of silliness but also often of sadness. I understand what it’s like for this time of year to be confusing and complicated. Know that you’re not alone.

Until next time…

