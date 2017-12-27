Enter Title Here

Hello, zine friends. I hope you are well.

I don’t actually know what I cant to say today. I just keep feeling the urge to post something even though no topic has bubbled to the surface. Usually the topic idea is followed by the urge to write, but here we are.

I feel fairly unprepared for the new year and yet strangely okay with that. 2018 starting on a Monday (oh, how I do starting things on a Monday) should have me ramped up for all sorts of plans and dreams, lists and to-dos, but I’m not there.

I am excited for the new year. Where Christmas feels strange and is emotionally confusing, New Year’s Eve is probably my favourite holiday. I love fresh starts nearly as much as I love zines. Alas, most of my time has been taken up with planning a fairly big project I hope to release into the wild in the next month or so – and I’m okay with that.

I do hope for big, wonderful things in the new year. I hope We Make Zines comes back stronger than ever after the hiccup recently. I hope new podcast Long Arm Stapler goes on to see success. I also hope to see @FANZINE‘s Zine World Calendar gets filled with even more zine events around the world.

I hope things go well for you. Yes, you. You who haven’t dozed off before this point. I wish the best for you in all the years to come, but I know 2017 was difficult for too many people. So I wish you such a wonderful year where you can feel safe, calm, and cared about.

I will be back tomorrow and Friday with the usual schedule. I just needed a ramble, as people sometimes do. Here’s to rambling and the hopes of some random person in South Australia.

