Zine Review: Spaced Out

Spaced Out

Hollie F

https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

Spaced Out is an A5 full colour art zine about mental illness and identity.

In this zine, Hollie takes us on a journey through her mind with images and short snippets of writing. It’s difficult not to feel the enormity and vast loneliness of the zine with most pages containing galaxy patterns and/or a wide spectrum of blues.

As sombre as this zine is, I like that Hollie doesn’t name any particular illnesses or conditions. I think that makes the art and the sentiments all the more relateable.

Hollie’s drawing style is lovely (definitely check out her Instagram) with nice, thick lines and just enough little details to accent the work as a whole. The entirety of the zine is gorgeous.

Definitely grab a copy.

