The Zine Collector

2018: Year of the Perzine – Part One – The Zine Collector Podcast Episode 003

Nyx1 Comment

In this episode of The Zine Collector, I talk about perzines – what they are and why they are important.

I apologise for the wiggling of the table/camera/mic! I’m going to work on making the table I use more stable before the next episode.

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/
Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com
Cast Box https://castbox.fm

**

Links Mentioned This Episode:

*@byDhiyanah: https://twitter.com/byDhiyanah
*@bodieh: https://twitter.com/bodieh
*Feral Publications: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog
*Alex Wrekk: https://portlandbuttonworks.com
*Zines A Go Go: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ZinesAGoGo/
*Why One Community Chooses Not to Tell Their Stories On The Internet: http://bit.ly/1PImgJn
*Nichole aka Corridorgirl: https://www.instagram.com/corridorgirl/
*Pieces zine series: https://www.etsy.com/shop/collectingwords
*Wolfram/Queer Content: https://twitter.com/queercontent
*We Make Zines: http://wemakezines.com/
*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja
Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzyDIb85hSvcwPsDQIP4Qg

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/

Advertisements

One thought on “2018: Year of the Perzine – Part One – The Zine Collector Podcast Episode 003

  1. Great episode!!! I’m really glad you’re taking the time to explore issues in depth even if it means shortening some segments or other things! Also, your resources lists are always A+

    Like

    Reply

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s