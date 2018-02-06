Bits & Bobs & General Admin

Hello and happy Tuesday, zine friends. It’s nearly Wednesday at the time I’m typing this. February is doing an excellent job of flying by.

I’ve been plugging away at various things that have been on my to-do list for ages, and I’m very happy to announce that Dear Anonymous 7 is finally done!

I don’t know what I was thinking by setting the deadline around the move time last year, but that’s all said and done now. The contributor copies are packed up and ready to be popped into the mail tomorrow morning.

On the other bits and bobs, the zine review index is all updated now. I’m considering doing some sort of list of upcoming zine reviews, but I’m not sure if anyone would be interested. Let me know.

On a very positive note:

The Zine Collector podcast is now on Spotify! My podcast host, Pippa, had a meeting with Spotify, and TZC was on the list for consideration. Woo!

Unfortunately, it does make hosting the podcast a bit more expensive, which is what brings me to my next little note.

I have had a patreon for a few months now, and it has been immensely helpful in getting by with Etsy fees and the like.

The thing is that I know I wouldn’t be able to commit to a monthly donation myself with the way things are. I’ve always been one to prefer having the option on hand for one-off donations when and where I can.

It’s with that in mind that I set up a Ko-Fi, which is a quick and easy way to make a one off ‘coffee’ donation.

I feel like I am risking people thinking of less of me for doing this. That some people may hold it against me. But things are also in a way right now that finances are keeping me from doing a lot right now (like sending out contributor copies on time).

I definitely don’t want anyone to put themselves into strife for it. My only intention is that it’s there if you’re able and feel so inclined.

That’s it for me tonight, zine friends. Please forgive if I’m a bit scattered. I’m looking forward to going to sleep after I post this.

Until next time…

