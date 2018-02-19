Happy Mail Monday – On Video Edition!

Hello, zine friends! I hope this post finds you well and enjoying the sunshine on a beautiful Monday like I am here in this little part of Oz.

Wowza is it beautiful today.

It is that time again when I share the wonderful bits of happy mail that people around the world have been kind enough to send to me over the past week. I’m doing things a little differently this week and have actually recorded me opening the mail. Haha.

I have no idea if anyone will be interested, but I thought it might be fun to show how happy, excited, and genuinely distracted I get by the lovely mail sent to me. So without further ado, here it is!

Welcome to the first ever Happy Mail Monday on video!

This is a bit of an experiment to see if mail opening/unboxing is something I want to do on video from here on out.

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail!

Billy the Bunny: https://www.etsy.com/shop/iknowbilly

Brett @ Submerging Zine: https://submergingzine.wordpress.com

Allysha Webber: https://allyshawebber.com

Log Poes: http://www.featuredmag.nl/en/

You Can Find Me At:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

Advertisements