The Zine Collector Video/Podcast Episode 004: 2018 Year of the Perzine Part Two: Consent & Copyright

Hello, dear and wonderful zine friends! It’s that time again.

This episode, I’m tackling issues of consent and copyright when writing perzines (writing about other people). Sort of. This was a big, complex topic, and I will be the first to admit that I wandered and floundered a bit, but I do hope you get something out of it.

Also in the podcast, I talk about the first zinesters I ever met as well as why I love the free, short, mailing list perzine.

In this episode of The Zine Collector, I talk about the complicated matters surrounding consent and copyright when writing about other people in your perzines.

Links Mentioned This Episode:

*Mini-Zine March: https://seagreenzines.com/2017/03/01/happy-mini-zine-march-2/
*Long Arm Stapler Podcast: http://longarmstapler.libsyn.com
*Fanzines by Teal Triggs and Why You Should Not Buy It: https://alexwrekk.wordpress.com/2010/12/08/fazines-by-teal-triggs-and-why-you-should-not-buy-the-book/
*Fanzines situation rundown: http://fanzinesbytealtriggs.weebly.com/featured-zines.html
*Nobody Cares About Your Stupid Podcast Episode 3: Fanzines by Teal Triggs Discussion: http://nobodycareszine.libsyn.com
*Don’t Call Me Cupcake Perzine Series: https://www.etsy.com/shop/seagreenzines
*Wolfram/Queer Content: https://twitter.com/queercontent
*Laura @Bloomurder: https://twitter.com/bloomurder
*Karley Bayer & The Filth
*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

Resources:

*Style Manual for Writers and Editors: https://www.australia.gov.au/about-government/publications/style-manual
*12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued…: http://writersweekly.com/angela-desk/avoid-getting-sued
*How to Use Real People in Your Writing…: http://helensedwick.com/how-to-use-real-people-in-your-writing/

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja
Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzyDIb85hSvcwPsDQIP4Qg

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:
Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/
Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com
Cast Box https://castbox.fm
My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/

