Mini Zine Review: Weird Dudes

Weird Dudes

Bianca B & Hollie F

Bianca: @flossytit77

Hollie: @latibule_art

Weird Dudes is a black and white A8 collab zine of weird dudes. Bianca wrote descriptions for Hollie’s weird dudes, and Hollie wrote descriptions for Bianca’s weird dudes.

This itty bitty zine is full of very cute and funny itty bitty drawings. Each drawing comes with its own often-amusing description of the weird dude pictured.

I really love this idea and wish I had some drawing talent so I could do something like this. This whole zine feels like a lot of fun, and it’s clear the artists weren’t taking themselves too seriously.

Grab a copy for a smile.

