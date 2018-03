I’m representing Sober Bob by one of my favourite zines by Sober Bob. 🙂

Amazing artist and zinemaker Sober Bob Monthly will be on 4ZZZ chatting about zines and all sorts of goodness – and you can listen in!

Go to http://www.4zzz.org.au, hover your mouse at the top of the page, and click ‘stream 102.1FM’ to listen! The show is on *now* but the chat will start in a bit over two hours from when I am posting this.

Advertisements