Happy Mail Monday – Short and Sweet Edition

Hello, and happy Monday, dear zine friends!

I hope your Monday is going well and that you’d not letting the bastards get you down. (An adjusted saying that Wanderer likes to say. Haha.)

This Monday is certainly better than last, and I am very happy about that. I am also happy to see autumn come to Australia. It’s not quite the dramatic show of colours that I grew up with, but cooler temperatures and breezy days are most welcome.

I have a short happy mail opening video for you today. I prattle on quite a bit, but I am hoping for these videos to be like a relaxed chat sort of thing. Hello, how are you, let’s look at the mail for the week. ^_^

And with that, I wish you all the best for the week to come. My brain is a bit fried thanks to a big project I am working on, but it will soon be finished up!

Until next time – make some zines!

