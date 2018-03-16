Mini Zine Review: Inspo

Inspo: What I Find Inspiring

Latibule Art

https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

Inspo is an A7 full colour mini zine about finding inspiration.

Inspiration can be a flighty creature, so I welcome anything that helps me with finding it. This zine is definitely a good source for doing so. There are written ideas to help guide you as well as an assortment of bits and bobs to help you feel creative.

I really love the sense of texture in this zine with yarn, mini origami, pictures and all sorts put into the copy so the slightest shadows are picked up. There are so many different colours as well that I love flipping through it again and again. It’s so much fun to look at.

This little zine is about inspiration but is inspiring in and of itself. Grab a copy and let the inspiration flow.

