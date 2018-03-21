5 Tips for Zine Beginners – The Zine Collector Podcast Episode 006

Welcome to another episode of The Zine Collector! This time I share my five tips for zine beginners as well as answer the zine reviewing question: “What if you don’t like a zine?”

**

Links Mentioned This Episode:

*Jenna/Julien Podcast ‘JennaCast’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoOFuR_-wc4

*Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/au/search?q=zines

*TicTail: https://tictail.com/search?category=products&q=zines

*Storenvy: http://www.storenvy.com/shop/?q=zines

*BigCartel: https://www.bigcartel.com

*Zines A Go Go: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ZinesAGoGo/

*Zine Club: https://www.facebook.com/groups/312979945855617/

*We Make Zines: http://wemakezines.com/

*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines

*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzyDIb85hSvcwPsDQIP4Qg

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Artist: http://audionautix.com/

Advertisements