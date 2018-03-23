Mini Zine Review: the little zine of mindfulness

the little zine of mindfulness

Amber is Blue

https://www.instagram.com/amberisblue/

The Little Zine of Mindfulness is an A7, full colour zine with tips for what you can try when you are depressed or dissociated.

I like a good self-care zine, but there is something really nice about a self-care mini because it’s something that I can take along with me easily anywhere. A bit of confidence and calm in my pocket wherever I go.

This mini-zine contains five useful tips – some even new to me despite all the self-care zines that I’ve read at this point. Each tip is framed in blue. I really liked this choice because I think that, along with each being on its own page, the ‘frame’ could be something to help the reader focus on one thing at a time (something I struggle with even at the best of times).

While simple in its nature, I think this is another handy mini to add to your collection of self-care zines.

