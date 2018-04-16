Happy Monday, zine friends!
I hope the start of the week has been treating you kindly, though I have noticed many zine friends are going through a rough time. Big, virtual, space-respecting hugs from yours truly. I don’t like it when people are unhappy.
Though it may be egotistical of me to hope, I do hope that sharing one of my silly videos may go in some way toward improving your mood. If not, I hope that you can find comfort amongst those who support you and that the bad times pass quickly.
Today I have mail goodness from all over to share with you. I hope you enjoy the video and have a wonderful week to come.
It’s Happy Mail Monday time! This week, happy mail arrives from Japan, Belgium, the US, and locally as well.
Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail!
*Craig Atkinson – https://craigatkinson.tokyo
*Jane – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/JaneSavelyeva
*Latibule – https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/
*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com
*Kari Tervo – http://zinewiki.com/Kari_Tervo
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
One thought on “Happy Mail Monday – New Friends and Old Edition”
Thank you for your kind words, zine friend! So exciting to see my zines in your podcast! 😀 Thanks!
