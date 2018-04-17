Have you ever read something and, while you know there’s a whole bigger picture to what you’re reading, you can’t help but focus on one little detail?
That’s me today.
Carrie Mercer, who writes for a series I love – Xerography Debt – was kind enough to have a short chat with me about The Zine Collector.
Nyx struggles with anxiety issues and says she is “made of marshmallow fluff,” which I think somehow makes her the perfect fairy godmother for zinesters.
Hehehe. What a gorgeous compliment.
Check out ‘The Zine Collector – Column by Carrie Mercer‘ if you’d like to read about the podcast and my thoughts about making it – or keep an eye out for it in Xerography Debt #43!
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Fairy Godmother for Zinesters (Teehee)”
That’s a perfect description for you! Also because you really care about the zine community and show so much support!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are entirely too kind to me, but I must admit I would happily take the title. Hehe
LikeLiked by 1 person