Zines of Every Flavour – Genre in Zines – The Zine Collector Episode 008

Welcome to The Zine Collector! In this episode, I cover some of the many genres in the zine world to help inspire you in your zinemaking – and organising your zine collection. I also share about how I came to live in Australia as well as tell you about an illustrator I am really enjoying.

Podcast Game: Have a shot/eat a chocolate/etc whenever I say “things like that”.

People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:

*Carrie Mercer – https://www.instagram.com/cmercermn/

*Zippity Zinedra – https://www.instagram.com/zippityzinedra/

*Small Potatoes – https://www.instagram.com/k.huolohan/

*Lost Projects – https://www.instagram.com/lostprojectszine/

*Dreams/Nightmares (soon to be listed on Etsy) – https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

*The Stay at Home Girlfriend – https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/

*Doris – http://www.dorisdorisdoris.com

*$50 Minimum – https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/

*Diary of a Lavender Plant – https://www.instagram.com/raelovesrabbits/

*Submerging – https://submergingzine.wordpress.com

*Hand Job Zine – https://www.instagram.com/handjobzine/

*Strictly Ballroom – https://www.instagram.com/bloomurder/

*My Mad Fat Zine – https://www.instagram.com/hollycasio/

*Alone in a New City – https://www.instagram.com/allyshawebber/

*Portraits Issue 1 – https://www.instagram.com/chloehenderson9/

*Everything Dies – https://gumroad.com/l/NvKB

*Let’s Communicate – https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com

*The Nutella Cookbook – https://www.etsy.com/shop/saucerville

*10 Weeds You Can Eat – http://www.urbanedibles.com

*Joining the Dots – http://coolschmool.bigcartel.com/product/joining-the-dots

*Hello, My Name Is – https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/

*How to Talk to Your Cat About Abstinence – http://americanassociationofpatriots.com

*The Screever – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/

*Enby Life – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/467921115/enbylife-zine-print

*Xerography Debt – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/

*Paper Currency – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/563721603/paper-currency-1-a-zine-about-zines

*Meta Zine – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/metazine.htm

*Stolen Sharpie Revolution – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/stolen-sharpie-revolution-a-diy-resource-for-zines-and-zine-culture

*Natalie Michelle Watson – https://www.youtube.com/user/nataliemichellewsc

*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines

*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

Other Lists of Zine Genres/Categories

*Zine Libraries.Info – http://zinelibraries.info/running-a-zine-library/categories/

*Barnard Zine Library – https://zines.barnard.edu/about/genres

*Grrrl Zines – http://www.grrrlzines.net/overview.htm

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Artist: http://audionautix.com/

