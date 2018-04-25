Zines of Every Flavour – Genre in Zines – The Zine Collector Episode 008

Welcome to The Zine Collector! In this episode, I cover some of the many genres in the zine world to help inspire you in your zinemaking – and organising your zine collection. I also share about how I came to live in Australia as well as tell you about an illustrator I am really enjoying.
People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:
*Carrie Mercer – https://www.instagram.com/cmercermn/
*Zippity Zinedra – https://www.instagram.com/zippityzinedra/
*Small Potatoes – https://www.instagram.com/k.huolohan/
*Lost Projects – https://www.instagram.com/lostprojectszine/
*Dreams/Nightmares (soon to be listed on Etsy) – https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/
*The Stay at Home Girlfriend – https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/
*Doris – http://www.dorisdorisdoris.com
*$50 Minimum – https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/
*Diary of a Lavender Plant – https://www.instagram.com/raelovesrabbits/
*Submerging – https://submergingzine.wordpress.com
*Hand Job Zine – https://www.instagram.com/handjobzine/
*Strictly Ballroom – https://www.instagram.com/bloomurder/
*My Mad Fat Zine – https://www.instagram.com/hollycasio/
*Alone in a New City – https://www.instagram.com/allyshawebber/
*Portraits Issue 1 – https://www.instagram.com/chloehenderson9/
*Everything Dies – https://gumroad.com/l/NvKB
*Let’s Communicate – https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com
*The Nutella Cookbook – https://www.etsy.com/shop/saucerville
*10 Weeds You Can Eat – http://www.urbanedibles.com
*Joining the Dots – http://coolschmool.bigcartel.com/product/joining-the-dots
*Hello, My Name Is – https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/
*How to Talk to Your Cat About Abstinence – http://americanassociationofpatriots.com
*The Screever – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/
*Enby Life – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/467921115/enbylife-zine-print
*Xerography Debt – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/
*Paper Currency – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/563721603/paper-currency-1-a-zine-about-zines
*Meta Zine – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/metazine.htm
*Stolen Sharpie Revolution – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/stolen-sharpie-revolution-a-diy-resource-for-zines-and-zine-culture
*Natalie Michelle Watson – https://www.youtube.com/user/nataliemichellewsc
*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK
Other Lists of Zine Genres/Categories
*Zine Libraries.Info – http://zinelibraries.info/running-a-zine-library/categories/
*Barnard Zine Library – https://zines.barnard.edu/about/genres
*Grrrl Zines – http://www.grrrlzines.net/overview.htm
