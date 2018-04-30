Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday – Zine Happiness Edition

NyxLeave a comment

Hello and happy Monday, zine friends! I am back with more fabulous mail from around the world from fabulous people.

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail:

*Dystatic
*A. Baker – http://www.curefandocumentary.com
*Real Tioga – https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/
*Veek – https://www.instagram.com/veek1313/

Other Mentions:

*Real Tioga 7 Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2018/01/18/zine-review-real-tioga-vol-7/
*Feral Publications – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQvrvBE7OLQ

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja
Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:
Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/
Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com
Cast Box https://castbox.fm
And other podcast apps

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s