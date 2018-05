Woohoo!

Hello, zine friends. It took me a lot longer than it should have, but I am happy to announce that The Zine Collector is now available on iTunes. (Right here on desktop.)

I feel like this is the final frontier. Haha. TZC is on quite a lot of Android podcast apps, but I know that it being on iTunes will make it easier to listen for my Apple user friends.

Enjoy!

