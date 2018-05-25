Zine Review: Push: A Cure Fanzine Issue 1 – Sugar Girl

A Cure Fanzine Issue 1 – Sugar Girl

RuRu Productions

http://www.curefandocumentary.com

Push is a slightly smaller than A5 full-colour glossy zine about The Cure.

“My zine & documentary project, PUSH, is a love letter to the fans who have surrounded and supported The Cure. And to The Cure, of course!”

Full Disclosure: I’m not all that knowledgeable when it comes to music, but I do love a good YouTube ‘scavenger hunt’. I’m playing a The Cure playlist while reviewing this.

Push starts us off with a gorgeous opening about the writer’s first Cure live show, and how it changed their life. While I haven’t listened to much by The Cure, I felt that nostalgia for those moments of music in my life that meant so much. The intro sets a lovely tone for the entire zine.

What follows is a collection of quotes, pictures, lyrics, recipes, fan art, stories, and more. So much fun! When I think of band fanzines, recipes don’t really come to mind, so I thought it was a lot of fun to find song-inspired sweet creations. (The red velvet cupcakes sound divine.) There’s even food ideas for a Cure-themed dinner party!

Now this is a fanzine in a way I haven’t seen before.

The aesthetic of Push really supports and emphasis the overall feel with all the colour and the cut and paste style.

Not being all that familiar with The Cure, I expected a lot of this zine to be lost on me. To my pleasant surprise, most of it wasn’t. I enjoyed the positive vibe and the enthusiasm of the zine. I felt curious enough to track down the songs referenced – which, I imagine, is the second best thing after connecting with fans. I’m also curious about the documentary project the goes along with it, so win there, too.

I’m undecided as to whether this zine could have benefitted from some ‘newbie’ information. On one hand, any info is helpful to people like me, but, on the other hand, I didn’t feel particularly left out. Only curious.

Push is a great example of an unexpected fanzine, reviewed in the eyes of someone outside their usual/intended audience. I’m glad I had the chance to check this zine out. If you like The Cure, then I think you’re going to love this.

