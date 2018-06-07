Zine Reviews

Zine Review: I Hate Raisins

Nyx

I Hate Raisins
Monstark
https://www.monstark.com
I Hate Raisins is a black and white mini-zine of hatred towards raisins.

If you hate raisins, you still have nothing on Monstark’s level of loathing.

I never thought I could love a zine filled with hatred, but zines make interesting things happen, and here I am. I Hate Raisins is absolutely fantastic. With words and art, Monstark takes the reader down the dark, depreaved hole that is the existence of raisins.

You may thing hating raisins would be pretty bland, but this zine packs a lot – and it leans well into the adult content side of things (devil’s bullocks anyone?).

I wish I was more well-versed in comics so I could give you some comparison to Monstark’s art style. I can tell you that it’s detailed to the point of being extra gruesome in a way that made me grimace at one point and serves the subject matter oh so well.

If you hate raisins and/or appreciate a grittier sort of art style, then pick up this zine (because my copy is staying in my permanent collection – hehe).

