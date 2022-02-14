Happy Mail Monday – Love Day Edition

On By NyxIn Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday, and happy Valentines Day, dear friends. Today I have a bunch of lovely mail to share with you from near and far. Check out the zines, art, and more.

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Antek – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/pleasetakeonebooks **Learn English With Mr. Wood Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2021/10/01/zine-review-learn-english-with-mr-wood/

*Real Tioga – https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/
**https://www.etsy.com/shop/realtioga/

*Vixxie’s Shop – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop
**VixxiePlans – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzUFecAeFWDdz2_dQpnQrbw

*Dan – https://www.instagram.com/marginalmanworks/

*Jen Payne – https://linktr.ee/jenpayne

*Joel – https://www.handoutzine.com

*Feral Publication – https://www.instagram.com/feralpublication/
**https://feralpublicationzines.bigcartel.com

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

