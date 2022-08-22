Let’s Chat Vlog

2022 has been a year – and yes, I am declaring that in August. In this vlog, I really needed to chat about what’s been going on, the year, how I’ve changed, and how my priorities have changed. But in a much less organised way than that implies.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co