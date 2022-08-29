Happy Mail Monday – Longtime US Friends Edition

Hello zine enthusiasts! It’s a new week with some old friends in this week’s video. Check out lovely catch ups, zine returns, and classic installments.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Anna Gecko – https://www.instagram.com/oleandrsstudio/

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

*Kari Tervo – shardsofglassinyoureye@gmail.com

*Ken Bausert – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/

*Davida Brier – https://davidabreier.com

*Chatty Vlog – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmuO3eZ5ixc&t=3s

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co