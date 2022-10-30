ZineWriMo 2022

Hello Monday, hello November, and hello ZineWriMo! Welcome everyone to this year’s edition of ZineWriMo.

I am so excited – as usual – but especially excited because I know some people are discovering ZineWriMo for the first time! Hello to new ZineWriMo-ers too!

What’s ZineWriMo then?

If you’re not familiar, ZineWriMo is the zine alternative to NaNoWriMo created by Jasper (I no longer have any social links for them) a few years ago. I am another happy participant who decided to dive right in and create a prompts list for the occasion. I try to focus on a list that gives a bit of challenge but isn’t too stressful.

In Jasper’s words:

ZineWriMo is a new idea that came to me in wanting to combine the original NaNoWriMo and zines!

ZineWriMo is November! We focus on making one, or many, zines in November! Our only goal is to create zines, no word count requirement!

Dive in, join up, and let’s get ready to zine!

Here’s the list once more if you’d like it. Feel free to email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like me to send you it in PDF or larger .JPG form.