Happy Mail Monday – Cat In-purr-uptions Edition

Happy Mail Monday on Halloween! It’s not really spooky around these parts, but zien cat Asimov is enjoying causing some feline mischief in today’s happy mail. Check out the awesome comics, zines, and more.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Kari Tervo – https://zinewiki.com/wiki/Kari_Tervo

*Izalixe Straightheart – https://www.youtube.com/user/izalixe

**https://www.instagram.com/izalixe/?hl=en

*Jen @ 3 Chairs Publishing – https://linktr.ee/jenpayne

*Manifest Zine Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2022/01/13/zine-review-manifest-zine-1/

*M Elias Hiebert – https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/?hl=en

*https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Small Bug Studio – https://www.youtube.com/c/smallbugstudio

**https://smallbug.storenvy.com/collections/1262793-trade-paperbacks

*Hadass – https://www.instagram.com/hadass420/

**https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess

*ZineWriMo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/

*NaNoWriMo – https://nanowrimo.org

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co