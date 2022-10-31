Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Cat In-purr-uptions Edition

Happy Mail Monday on Halloween! It’s not really spooky around these parts, but zien cat Asimov is enjoying causing some feline mischief in today’s happy mail. Check out the awesome comics, zines, and more.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Kari Tervo – https://zinewiki.com/wiki/Kari_Tervo

*Izalixe Straightheart – https://www.youtube.com/user/izalixe
**https://www.instagram.com/izalixe/?hl=en

*Jen @ 3 Chairs Publishing – https://linktr.ee/jenpayne
*Manifest Zine Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2022/01/13/zine-review-manifest-zine-1/

*M Elias Hiebert – https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/?hl=en
*https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Small Bug Studio – https://www.youtube.com/c/smallbugstudio
**https://smallbug.storenvy.com/collections/1262793-trade-paperbacks

*Hadass – https://www.instagram.com/hadass420/
**https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess

*ZineWriMo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/

*NaNoWriMo – https://nanowrimo.org

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: