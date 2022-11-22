ZineWriMo ’22 Day 22 – Zine Trade Tuesday

Hello, zine friends, and a happy Tuesday to you! Okay, so it’s not exactly a happy Tuesday as such here in the zine cave thanks to it being a heavier medication day. That said, it’s still beautiful to be here and to be enjoying ZineWriMo with you.

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

It’s Tuesday Trade Day!

In my eyes, trading is a huge part of the zineverse. It’s how we can connect with each other, discover new friends, and enjoy a space that isn’t about money. (No, I’m not going to get on any soap boxes. Only state that trades are fun.)

I love trades. I don’t get to do them as often anymore thanks to postage costs. But if you want to check out my Etsy shop, that’s the best way to see what I have on offer at the moment. Here are some of my favourites:

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

