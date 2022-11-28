Happy Mail Monday – Distracted Day Edition

Hello and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday! The last Happy Mail of November 2022. It seems strange but is welcome, as I’m eager for the fresh start of a new month and a new year. Check out the awesome mail from old friends with zines, stickers, and more.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Apples
*Real Tioga – https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/
*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com
*Antek – https://ko-fi.com/antekzines
*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
*ZineWriMo — https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/
*NaNoWriMo — https://nanowrimo.org
*Nina Echo Publishing – https://ko-fi.com/echozines
*Hadass – https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co