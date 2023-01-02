Happy Mail Monday – Happy 2023 Edition

Hello and welcome to a fresh-off-the-new-year Happy Mail Monday! It’s good to be back.
This week I’m so happy to share zine goodness from new zine friends and old. There are plenty of giggles, a lot of laughter, and, of course, all the love for zines.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting what I do with SeaGreen Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com
*Billy Opens the Time Capsule Zine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrVxpmQEF14
*Happy Mail w/Time Capsule Zine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoU-hjQG2qw
*Antek – https://ko-fi.com/antekzines
*Review of Learn English With Mr. Wood – https://seagreenzines.com/2021/10/01/zine-review-learn-english-with-mr-wood/
*Ed Tillman – https://edtillman.net
**https://www.instagram.com/camera.ed/
*
*Hadass – https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess
*Nina – https://ko-fi.com/echozines
*Meditation Funnies – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co