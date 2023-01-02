Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Happy 2023 Edition

Hello and welcome to a fresh-off-the-new-year Happy Mail Monday! It’s good to be back.

This week I’m so happy to share zine goodness from new zine friends and old. There are plenty of giggles, a lot of laughter, and, of course, all the love for zines.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting what I do with SeaGreen Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com
*Billy Opens the Time Capsule Zine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrVxpmQEF14
*Happy Mail w/Time Capsule Zine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoU-hjQG2qw

*Antek – https://ko-fi.com/antekzines
*Review of Learn English With Mr. Wood – https://seagreenzines.com/2021/10/01/zine-review-learn-english-with-mr-wood/

*Ed Tillman – https://edtillman.net
**https://www.instagram.com/camera.ed/

*

*Hadass – https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess
*Nina – https://ko-fi.com/echozines
*Meditation Funnies – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: