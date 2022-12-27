Happy Mail Monday – Chaos Edition

I am aware that the sound sync is off in some places. I am so sorry about that. This video just did not want to cooperate on so many levels.

Hello and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday after a long delay due to illness. And we just so happen to be at the last happy mail of the year. Today I am opening some goodness from three people who have had a big impact on my life as well as the course of Sea Green Zines. I hope you will sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Check In Vlog – https://youtu.be/05GaLxG8zDc

*Karley – https://www.facebook.com/AcidTongueWheelchair

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

*True Zine Marin –

*Twenty-Two Zines – https://www.youtube.com/@TwentyTwoZines

*Fiddler’s Green – https://www.fiddlersgreenzine.com

*Tortilla – https://www.corntortillapress.com

*Xerography Debt – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/

*Slingshot – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/Slingshot-Organizer-Large

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co