Happy Mail Tuesday – ThankUBody Press Edition

I’ve learned a lot of patience when it comes to waiting to open happy mail, but sometime the patience is not with me… Check out some goodies from this new-to-me distro!
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*ThankUBody Press – https://www.instagram.com/thankubody_/
**https://thankubody.au
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co