Happy Mail Monday – Glitter & Vinyl Edition

Hello, zine friends! It’s a beautiful – though humid – day in the land of Oz, and I have some absolutely wonderful mail to share with you in my usual rambling fashion. Check out the awesome zines and gorgeous goodies that landed in the post over the past week.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Warglitter Zines – https://linktr.ee/warglitter

*Vixxie Plans – https://campsite.to/vixxieplans

*InCoWriMo – https://incowrimo.org

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co