Happy Mail Monday – Glitter & Vinyl Edition

Hello, zine friends! It’s a beautiful – though humid – day in the land of Oz, and I have some absolutely wonderful mail to share with you in my usual rambling fashion. Check out the awesome zines and gorgeous goodies that landed in the post over the past week.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Warglitter Zines – https://linktr.ee/warglitter
*Vixxie Plans – https://campsite.to/vixxieplans
*InCoWriMo – https://incowrimo.org
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co