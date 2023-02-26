Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submission: ‘Container’ Zine

Container is an annual publication celebrating the work of nonbinary creatives. This year’s theme is “growth”, and I would love to see any and all work you have! Past editions of Container have explored fluidity and joy, and have had a range of submissions, from textile art to music to tattoo flash and more.
If you’d like to find out more, please head to @container.indd on instagram, or send me a DM.

Submissions are open now, and close on the 20th of March.

Mars 🙂
(they/he)
@fifthmars (instagram)

