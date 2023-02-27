Happy Mail Tuesday – Pyjama Day Edition

Hello and welcome to a very relaxed Happy Mail Monday with comfy pj time and (mostly) relaxed vibes. Check out the awesome zine mail and pretties that have arrived from old zine friends and new around the world.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

**https://www.youtube.com/user/iknowbilly

*JEM Hast – https://www.instagram.com/jem.hast/

*Not Moving Pictures – https://www.instagram.com/notmovingpics/

*Izalixe – https://www.instagram.com/izalixe/

**https://www.youtube.com/user/izalixe

*Sarah Hoffman – https://www.instagram.com/sarahehoffman/

**https://www.sarahehoffman.com

*Alison – https://www.instagram.com/bubblegumzinearchive/

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co